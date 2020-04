55 mins ago . This question was migrated from Travel Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

Money transfer service Azimo asks for a copy of my passport. I sent it, after having written 'copy' on it, for security reasons. My transfer then was rejected, because 'We weren’t able to verify your document on this occasion'. My questions are:

Do (UK based) money service companies have a legitimate need to ask for an ID copy? If so, according to UK security legislation, do I have the right to write on the copy, eg: 'Copy for Azimo money transfer 23042020'?

Thanks!