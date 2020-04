As a case of study, I'm reading information about Vanguard's VUSA. Currently, I'm trying to find out what are the ETF's trading costs.

I have read the Key investor information and the ETF's prospectus. According to the first document, the only expenses is the ongoing charge (of course I don't believe it)

The only thing I have found in the prospectus is the Cash Creation/Redemption Fee, which is 2.00%. Is this the fee the investor needs to pay every time he buys more ETF's shares?