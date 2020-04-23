Browsing eBay (USA) I saw an item with these characteristics:

24 x 18 x 12 inches (60 x 45 x 30)

About 60 lbs

Shipping was running about $145 to my address, which was ~40$ of the price of the item.

The seller commented that if it could be sent to a commercial address the shipping could be reduced by about ½.

I've had other large items with similar attributes shipped for much less in the past, so this seemed expensive.

For an item like this that isn't on a pallet and could be manually handled, why would residential shipping be so much more? Is there anything I can do to "qualify" for the lower rate?