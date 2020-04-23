0

With the whole COVID-19 thing happening a lot of my financing and paper work on stuff is a little complicated right now. I'm also pretty inexperienced with this stuff because I've only ever held a single job before.

I'm currently applying for a second job because my first one is temporarily closed due to the closure of the facility. I've been applied to unemployment for about a month now because of the closure. While I haven't been accepted yet for the second job I was given some of the documents to fill out online. I'm a little confused on what I should put on my W-4 form for this job.

Should I consider it a second job or file it as my only job? If I do file it as my second job should I just pick the option in step 2 option (c) which states "If there is only two jobs total, you may check this box..." ?

