Suppose a stock is currently at $100, and I own a call option with a strike price of $150. Suppose I choose to exercise this option. Who is the lucky person that will get a free $50? How is that person chosen?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 5 times
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Suppose a stock is currently at $100, and I own a call option with a strike price of $150. Suppose I choose to exercise this option. Who is the lucky person that will get a free $50? How is that person chosen?