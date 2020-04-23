I'm not well versed in the Greeks since I only use delta. I'll take a stab at it but take this answer with a grain of salt.

Theta has different formulas for both call and put options. Whether it's merely a change of signs to account for direction or whether it relates to the distribution curve, I couldn't tell you. It's above my pay grade. Perhaps a calculus quant will drop by and offer that explanation.

What I can tell you is the pricing relationship of puts to calls when at-the-money:

P + I = C - D

Let's assume that there's no dividend. Then:

P + I = C

Due to the carry cost, the call's premium will exceed the put's premium by the amount of the carry cost or "I" .

Since theta is the amount that an option's value will decline every day until expiration and since the call premium is higher then the call's theta must be higher.