Please clarify if I understand the process of a company going IPO and selling shares on the stock market.

A company goes IPO, and starts of with selling 1 million shares on an exchange. Sets the price at $20 per share, so the value is $20m.

It keeps say 50% of the shares for employees, so 500K shares are sold on the market. They all get purchased, and now the share price is $40.

So the company got 500K shares times $20 share price or $10m in the bank from going IPO?

How do they continue to put cash in the bank from being on the stock market other than internal employee held shares being sold back to the public? (that is not even cash for the company)