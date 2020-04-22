-2

A guy on instagram wants to be my sugar daddy and wants to send me money through bitcoin. We've only been talking for about out a week and he hasn't asked for any of my info just to sign up for a blockchain wallet. He said i can use the cashapp app and cash out my bitcoin? is it a scam?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Zuri Petteway is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Someone online wants to just give you money. Yes, it's a scam. – glibdud 48 mins ago
0

Best case it is a scam, even if it isn't a scam it is basically prostitution. Don't go there.

||||||

Your Answer

Zuri Petteway is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.