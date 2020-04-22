A guy on instagram wants to be my sugar daddy and wants to send me money through bitcoin. We've only been talking for about out a week and he hasn't asked for any of my info just to sign up for a blockchain wallet. He said i can use the cashapp app and cash out my bitcoin? is it a scam?
Someone online wants to just give you money. Yes, it's a scam. – glibdud 48 mins ago
Best case it is a scam, even if it isn't a scam it is basically prostitution. Don't go there.