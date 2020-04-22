My sister in law lived in Las Vegas, Nevada and did her taxes for 2019. Her husband suddenly past away unexpectedly in September. She sold her house in March of this year 2020 and paid off the remaining balance of her house. She was left with around 180k after selling the house. She has decided to move in with us in a different state and I am willing and able to be responsible for her. That means food, shelter, I am going to use my money and help her out for a while at least through 2020 and maybe further past that.

My question is this would mean she is a dependent to me in my taxes. She has a valid SSN number so when I do my taxes for next year (I already did my 2019 taxes) do I just claim her as a dependent? Or is this not as simple as I think and would need to still do her taxes separately as she sold a house in march of 2020? I just know that her expenses I will be taking on for quite some time. I know she has the money to pay me back but I dont expect her or want her to pay me back for this, me and my wife want to cover her for the time being.

I know its way too early to talk about taxes for 2020 but I want to have a head start in understanding this process?