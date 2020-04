So I was reading on Forbes and it said a 2017 survey showed that

28% of workers making $50,000-$99,999 usually or always live paycheck to paycheck, and 70% are in debt.

I wonder what kind of financial status would be described as "in debt". If I have a 30-year mortgage to pay, am I in debt? Or if I have college loan to pay, am I in debt? Thank you very much for your time!