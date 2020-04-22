0

Originally, this was more of a conceptual question that I tried to Google, but after looking through many sources, I keep seeing different definitions and terminologies and a combination of them that I lost track of their actual meanings, and which are referring to the same things:

  1. mutual fund
  2. index fund
  3. mutual ETF
  4. index ETF
  5. index mutual fund
  6. index mutual ETF
  7. ETF

Someone told me that DIA is an index ETF that indexes DJI, which makes sense, but all the other terminologies are really tripping me right now. Another source told me that ETFs and mutual funds can be index funds, but they don’t have to be, what's an example of that? And then other sources say that an ETF is a specific type of mutual fund. In any case, I just don't see the big picture with all these technical semantics.

0

Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are, as the names suggest, types of funds. (You can read about the differences between them here.) However, funds can also be index funds or actively managed funds. Though some are more common than others, you can have all 4 combinations. So for example, a mutual fund could either be an index fund or actively managed. And an index fund could either be a mutual fund or an ETF. The only things in your list that don't make sense are the ones that combine mutual fund and ETF, so #3 and #6.

For specific examples, VFIAX is a Vanguard mutual fund that tracks the S&P 500. Then there is VOO, which is a Vanguard ETF that also tracks the S&P 500. So both would also be called index funds. By contrast, something like FCNTX (Fidelity Contrafund) is an actively managed mutual fund that seeks to outperform the S&P 500. There are actively managed ETFs as well, but they aren't particularly common as of now.

