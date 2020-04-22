Originally, this was more of a conceptual question that I tried to Google, but after looking through many sources, I keep seeing different definitions and terminologies and a combination of them that I lost track of their actual meanings, and which are referring to the same things:

Someone told me that DIA is an index ETF that indexes DJI, which makes sense, but all the other terminologies are really tripping me right now. Another source told me that ETFs and mutual funds can be index funds, but they don’t have to be, what's an example of that? And then other sources say that an ETF is a specific type of mutual fund. In any case, I just don't see the big picture with all these technical semantics.