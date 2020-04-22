My mom just sold our small weekend house in a non-EU European country for something like US$35K. It was our family property.

What would be the most elegant (meaning free of taxes, paperwork and scrutiny) way to send it here to me in the States? Will simply transferring it to a checking or savings account raise any regulatory alert? If yes, can I just make a large lump sum payment into my mortgage account whose balance is more than that? Do payments of US debt from abroad raise less scrutiny than depositing into ready-to-withdraw accounts?

I don't need the cash really bad. If paying debt with it would make the transaction a single sheet of paperwork lighter, I would go for it.