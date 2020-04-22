It was recently all over the news (and this site) that the price of May 2020 oil futures was briefly negative. By my understanding, the immediate cause was that the oil was delivered through a pipeline which connected only to a few refineries, which had limited storage. This seems like an unusual situation, and indeed one user here can't recall it happening to another commodity. But some other commodities (say, livestock) are difficult to store without specialized facilities, so had a futures contract for any commodity in any market traded for a negative price before this incident?