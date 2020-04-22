0

I filed my 2019 tax return. In a checking account I haven't used in years on my returns I received a deposit that says IRS TREAS 310 TAX REF 0918. In the checking account I used for my 2019 return I received a memo from the bank that the stimulus check would be deposited by 4/15. That deposit says IRS TREAS 310 TAX REF. When I go in the IRS website to search for my refund, it shows the amount of the stimulus deposit on the 4/15 but not my refund expected from my return.

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Dee is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Dee is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.