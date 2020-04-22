I filed my 2019 tax return. In a checking account I haven't used in years on my returns I received a deposit that says IRS TREAS 310 TAX REF 0918. In the checking account I used for my 2019 return I received a memo from the bank that the stimulus check would be deposited by 4/15. That deposit says IRS TREAS 310 TAX REF. When I go in the IRS website to search for my refund, it shows the amount of the stimulus deposit on the 4/15 but not my refund expected from my return.