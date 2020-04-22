I'd like to make a long-term investment in Bitcoin for my Roth retirement account. One way of achieving this seems to be by jumping through a bunch of hoops and paying large sums of money to companies I've never heard of to set up a self-directed bitcoin IRA. There is currently no Bitcoin ETF that can be held in a traditional brokerage account, but there does seem to be a single Bitcoin product that can be held in such an account: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).

I'm researching this option to see if it's a viable choice for me, but I'm having some trouble understanding how it works. Their website seems to indicate (on the "Market Performance" tab), that the Bitcoin holdings per share is variable for this trust. If they're buying/selling bitcoin at a rate different from that at which they're creating/buying-back shares of the trust, why should the performance of GBTC correlate with the performance of Bitcoin?