The following is a picture of the Oil Futures in Think-or-Swim (by TD Ameritrade). The symbol is /CLK20 in this application but other applications or websites may use a different notation.

On 04/20/2020, the price for OIL futures went negative to -$40.32, What does this mean?

I was listening to the market news and the people didn't know what would happen if you owned USO (the ETF that tracks OIL prices). The news said that the ETF USO is linked to the OIL Futures contracts, but if the futures went negative that the effect on the ETF is unclear.

My understanding on the commodities futures market (like oil), is that you buy a contract and can expect delivery of OIL for the prices that you bought the future for.

This, however, no longer makes sense if the price goes negative. It would logically mean you get paid to take delivery of the oil. Is that what it means?