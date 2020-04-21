0

Considering the current crude oil negative price situation, I do have available storage for roughly 50,000 barrels. Can be twice that much within a week. Am I in the ballpark of being someone (a small business) that the oil company would be willing to conduct this transaction with? Thank you in advance

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Tee Cee is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

WTI delivery is out of a high-flow pipe in Cushing, Oklahoma. Then a railroad company can be hired to deliver 50,000 barrels as contained in 73 DOT-111 Tank Cars. Finally, the oil is pumped out of the tank cars and into destination system.

But the May futures contract is closed such that the current spot price is not really known to the public. The June futures contract, that closes in about one month, is about $14 a barrel.

||||||

Your Answer

Tee Cee is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.