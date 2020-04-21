0

Eyeing to buy under $10 share for holding period of 1-5 years - Any suggestion ?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Rajesh Choudhary is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 2
    This forum really isnt for stock pick advice. But if you are asking a question about techniques for selection, so you can do it yourself, so perhaps rephrasing the question might help. – Marcus D 48 mins ago
  • 1
    Why does the stock have to be under $10? – JB Chouinard 44 mins ago
  • And you believe that anonymous people on the internet are a solid source for names of good stocks under $10? – Bob Baerker 15 mins ago

Your Answer

Rajesh Choudhary is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.