I have read that sometimes funds/ETFs come with 'hidden' fees. I'm trying to compare the 'hidden' costs of an ETF and an Index Fund that track the same index.

Reading the expenses of the index fund (see fund's prospectus, page 76), I find that it has only management charge, which is 0.10%.

In the case of the ETF, according its prospectus -- page 102, I find that it has a cash creation fee and a cash redemption fee (which the index fund doesn't have).

Is my investigation correct? Is it true that the index fund only has the mentioned ongoing charge, while the ETF has its own ongoing charge plus the Cash Creation/Redemption fee?

It surprises me that the fund has neither an entry fee nor an exit one. Does it have them hidden at some point in the above documents?

According to the same document:

A Fund may charge a Cash Creation Fee to cover the trading costs incurred by the trading of cash on cash subscriptions for ETF Shares in such amount as specified in either in Appendix 1

The explanation for the cash redemption fee is similar, but applied to redeeming (selling) shares.

What are the cash creation/redemption fees? The above quote says 'A Fund may charge'. What does that mean?

In the above documents, I have been able neither to find the costs of buying more shares (to re-invest dividends) nor to find if the dividends are directly re-invested, which affects to the fees you will pay. Where can I find this information?

I have read as well that both the ETFs and funds have hidden costs associated with their turnover. I'm aware that calculating these costs is not possible for an individual investor, but where in the above documents can I find each product's annual turnover?