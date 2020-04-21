I'm a Canadian living in Canada, I want to open TFSA, RRSP and start investing in index in those accounts, but I might moved to the USA in a year or 2 for jobs there, and probably stay there for my career and retire there.

I want to start investing as early as possible, but I think that when I move to the US I will have to close my Canadian bank accounts, so what should I do? Is there any point of me investing now in Canadian tax advantaged bank account? Or should I just wait a year or 2 and move to US and open US tax advantaged accounts there and invest in there?