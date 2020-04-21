I have worked out a growth portfolio to backtest against the S&P 500. I am now trying to find the last few assets that are underperforming. Here is a backtest analysis (note that some funds have been replaced with Vanguard Admiral Shares equivalents to expand the historical data available).

From this analysis I generated the following:

This gives two nice little graphs:

From this I can read some (seemingly) useful information. For example:

A lot of stocks have similar return/risk ratios and they are very close to their weight in the portfolio. (Take VUG for instance. It is 6% of the portfolio and contributes to 6% of the total portfolio return and 6.5% to the total portfolio risk.

Apple and AMD both have much higher return contributions than risk contributions based on their weight in the portfolio (compared to, say, FREL) (first graph).

However, AMD is obviously much more volatile than Apple since its standard deviation is so much greater than the CAGR (second graph).

Now for my questions: