I have worked out a growth portfolio to backtest against the S&P 500. I am now trying to find the last few assets that are underperforming. Here is a backtest analysis (note that some funds have been replaced with Vanguard Admiral Shares equivalents to expand the historical data available).

From this analysis I generated the following:

enter image description here

This gives two nice little graphs:

enter image description here

From this I can read some (seemingly) useful information. For example:

  • A lot of stocks have similar return/risk ratios and they are very close to their weight in the portfolio. (Take VUG for instance. It is 6% of the portfolio and contributes to 6% of the total portfolio return and 6.5% to the total portfolio risk.
  • Apple and AMD both have much higher return contributions than risk contributions based on their weight in the portfolio (compared to, say, FREL) (first graph).
  • However, AMD is obviously much more volatile than Apple since its standard deviation is so much greater than the CAGR (second graph).

Now for my questions:

  1. Am I putting too much stock in these ratios? Is there anything I'm not considering?
  2. Are these ratios commonly calculated when looking at assets in a portfolio? If so, what are their technical names?
