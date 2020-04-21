I have worked out a growth portfolio to backtest against the S&P 500. I am now trying to find the last few assets that are underperforming. Here is a backtest analysis (note that some funds have been replaced with Vanguard Admiral Shares equivalents to expand the historical data available).
From this analysis I generated the following:
This gives two nice little graphs:
From this I can read some (seemingly) useful information. For example:
- A lot of stocks have similar return/risk ratios and they are very close to their weight in the portfolio. (Take VUG for instance. It is 6% of the portfolio and contributes to 6% of the total portfolio return and 6.5% to the total portfolio risk.
- Apple and AMD both have much higher return contributions than risk contributions based on their weight in the portfolio (compared to, say, FREL) (first graph).
- However, AMD is obviously much more volatile than Apple since its standard deviation is so much greater than the CAGR (second graph).
Now for my questions:
- Am I putting too much stock in these ratios? Is there anything I'm not considering?
- Are these ratios commonly calculated when looking at assets in a portfolio? If so, what are their technical names?