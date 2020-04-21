0

Being resident in germany should I buy stocks on the Nasdaq or the german electronic exchange Xetra from a tax point of view?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
user9106985 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

user9106985 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.