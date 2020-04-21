I want to start buying stock or shares or invest. Where do I start?

For example, I created an account on capital [dot] com, but then I read some reviews and I'm reconsidering it. I'm based in Europe. I'm interested in long-term-ish stock buying and day trading. I am a complete beginner and I do not have a lot of money to invest. I want to dip my toes into stock trading, by buying 1-10-100 shares, just to see how things work. I have a huge list of sites and articles to check but I need a platform to start playing with.

Should I keep using capital [dot] com? I like their interface.

Note: I've done a lot of research and I got a list of about 50 sites/trading platforms. I feel uncomfortable creating accounts and uploading ID/passport on all of them just to test them. I just wanted a suggestion or two.