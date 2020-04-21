In the instructions for Form 1040, line 12a (tax):

Qualified Dividends and Capital Gain Tax Worksheet. Use the Qualified Dividends and Capital Gain Tax Worksheet, later, to figure your tax if you don’t have to use the Schedule D Tax Worksheet and if any of the following applies. You reported qualified dividends on Form 1040 or 1040-SR, line 3a.

You don’t have to file Schedule D and you reported capital gain distributions on Form 1040 or 1040-SR, line 6.

You are filing Schedule D and Schedule D, lines 15 and 16, are both more than zero.

So regardless of whether you file Schedule D or just enter the amount on line 6 of your 1040, you will use a worksheet which provides the more favorable rates for long-term capital gains.