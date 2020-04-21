This is a follow up question to this question:

I am a nonresident alien and my wife is a US citizen who is not living in the US.

I want to open an account in Interactive Brokers to trade stocks. I am planning to buy only Vanguard's Irish index funds (VHVE, Small World cap index) in order to increase the distribution (not just American stocks like s&p) and also to pay less dividends tax.

Since I'm not buying American funds, is my wife's citizenship (or mine for that matter which is not American) affect my account at IB? What are the pros and cons of opening a joint account vs a personal lone account?