If a payment gateway exists that operates in different countries but has headquarters in say Indian or USA , does it have to file tax returns for each and every country.Moreover India charges GST ,USA charges VAT so if an export of service is made through the payment gateway from India to USA will the gate way have to collect and pay both GST and VAT or is taxed in one country only?
Each every country means each and every country where it recieves payments from. – compenthusiast 41 mins ago
