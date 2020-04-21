We all are humans. Humans are mortal, and so is Warren Buffet. Given he is an elderly man close to 90, it is quite likely that he will pass away in the next years.

Sad events like these often cause the value of a connected share to abruptly decline. OTOH, it is said the market knows everything and all future events which are certain are already priced in.

Will BH remain to be a good investment in the long term?

Sorry if this question is perceived as rude, I have tried to phrase it as softly as I could.