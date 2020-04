I am wondering if the average Joe could have made a profit yesterday, on the CLK2020 CRUDE OIL FUTURES (MAY 2020) contract, that ended having negative prices.

I've seen that there are CFD products like: OILUSMAY20, OILUSJUN20, etc. , but I've also discovered that they expire earlier. For example, OILUSMAY20, expired on 17/04/2020 , but the crazy volatility took place on 20/04/2020 .