Recalling the flash-crash of 2010, I noticed more regulatory effort on ensuring market maturity in the quant / algo space. However I could not find exactly what protocols it has in place. From some of the official commentary, it seems the matter is still an area of interest.

Lately, there are several robo-advisory platforms that assign investors portfolios (typically ETFs). I would like to have a better understanding of what role the SEC has (if any) to these kind of platforms.

Question

Do robo-advisory platforms need to submit their algorithm / investment logic for regulatory review/approval? How exhaustive is the review and are there any caveats or enforcement mechanisms to be mindful of?