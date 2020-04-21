I received a bunch of items from wish.com that i did not order. I messaged wish and they said the name and address were from me so I'd have to return them to get my money back. I put return to sender on all the packages w/out opening them up. two of the items were from NJ, so I could track the item back to the company. The rest were from China. One I dropped in the drop box but had to bring the other inside. I found out that China usually won't accept charges for the items returned. I contacted wish w/ this information and they said, when the company gets them, they will credit me. Even today, when I try to find out what happened to the item, it only shows that it was delivered to my house. I disputed the charges and got my money back on the two items that I did have the tracking number and a receipt from the post office, but the one item will never be credited because it will never reach the company. what can I do about that?