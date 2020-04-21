0

I received a bunch of items from wish.com that i did not order. I messaged wish and they said the name and address were from me so I'd have to return them to get my money back. I put return to sender on all the packages w/out opening them up. two of the items were from NJ, so I could track the item back to the company. The rest were from China. One I dropped in the drop box but had to bring the other inside. I found out that China usually won't accept charges for the items returned. I contacted wish w/ this information and they said, when the company gets them, they will credit me. Even today, when I try to find out what happened to the item, it only shows that it was delivered to my house. I disputed the charges and got my money back on the two items that I did have the tracking number and a receipt from the post office, but the one item will never be credited because it will never reach the company. what can I do about that?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Valerie W is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Valerie W is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.