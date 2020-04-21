0

What is the best order to pay off debt? Only debt being home loan. For example, my home loan has interest rate of 3.5% and the stock market (some total market fund, e.g., FZROX, VTSMX), ideally, goes up about 6% a year on average.

Which is the best scenario to pay off the debt the fastest?:

  • After expenses, pay extra into mortgage every month only.
  • Pay minimum on mortgage. After expenses, only invest in the stock market every month, as the gain in the stock market beats the interest on the mortgage. When enough money is saved in market to pay off home, pay it off all at once.
  • Pay minimum on mortgage. After expenses, invest in the stock market every month and at the end of the year pay a lump sum invested off on mortgage.
  • Pay minimum on mortgage. Invest in stock market every month. Buy an investment property and use the rent collection to pay off the home with the highest interest rate.
First, it is always best to pay off high-interest debt first. If a mortgage is your only debt however, you do have some options.

You use the term 'stock market' as though it is a single entity you can buy which is not the case. You can buy ETFs (exchange traded funds) that mirror certain indexes in the market. These funds will always have some fees and management expenses attached. As we are seeing right now, there are no guarantees in the market, and to assume a 6% return every year of a 30-year mortgage would be non-sensical.

SPY, which is an ETF that attempts to mirror the S&P500 has a wide variety of returns from -4.45% to 30% in just the last year. So to assume that you can just sit money in the market and be guaranteed growth is foolhardy, especially right now.

Now for your question about how to pay off your mortgage. If that is your principal debt (ie no other higher interest debt), then you should be putting any extra after expenses into your payment every month. Paying it off monthly (as opposed to saving for a year or however long) is always beneficial because it will reduce your principal (the value of your mortgage) and you will therefore pay less in interest over the course of the mortgage.

