Suppose Alice is tax resident of Country A and she signed up with broker Bob, whose company is established and operated solely in country B.

Alice then buys some shares in company Carol Srl, which is established and operated solely in country C. Suppose Carol Srl pays dividends.

Supposing there is a double-taxation agreement between both country A and country B and between country A and country C, where should Alice declare her dividend income from? Country B or country C?