I'm interested in buying ETFs that track the US market, but because of the latest EU MiFID regulations, I'm only allowed to purchase investment products that come accompanied by some "KID", a Key Information Document.

Fine. There are plenty European alternatives for the more popular US-based ETF. Most of them have UCITS in their name and are denominated in EUR.

The problem is that I'm wary about the EU. Would a major downturn in EUR/USD affect the value of a EUR-denominated ETF that tracks a US index?