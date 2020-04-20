0

Considering humans (not organizations) is there a measurable definition of being 'rich'? I am looking for measurable way of defining "being rich". Wikipedia and other sources did not offer a measurable way to determine if a person is rich or not. I understand this depends on the context (for example housing costs that vary dramatically from one point on Earth to another and so on) but this one can too be measured. I am thinking about being in the top x% of earnings and provided that all necessary costs would be over-covered or something along these lines. Costs and the earning percentile are measurable.

    Related on meta: Is anyone on Personal Finance and Money actually Wealthy? – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 58 mins ago
    Rich is having $1 more in you pocket than you need for anything that you ever want :-> – Bob Baerker 54 mins ago
  • @BobBaerker : A very good try, but I am not sure how I can measure "anything that you ever want"... – Andrei Rînea 51 mins ago
  • "Rich" is more a general concept than a definition. I'm sure there are lots of different measures of wealth out there. You're going to need to be more precise in defining what you're looking for. – glibdud 46 mins ago
  • @glibdud: A measure of wealth would be a good start, but what is out there other than annual earnings? – Andrei Rînea 36 mins ago

