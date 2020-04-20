Considering humans (not organizations) is there a measurable definition of being 'rich'? I am looking for measurable way of defining "being rich". Wikipedia and other sources did not offer a measurable way to determine if a person is rich or not. I understand this depends on the context (for example housing costs that vary dramatically from one point on Earth to another and so on) but this one can too be measured. I am thinking about being in the top x% of earnings and provided that all necessary costs would be over-covered or something along these lines. Costs and the earning percentile are measurable.