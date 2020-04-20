0

In 2018, I was able to be claimed as a dependent, as listed on my tax return, but my parents didn’t claim me in 2018, in 2019 I was no longer a dependent

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Nicholas Davern is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Nicholas Davern is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.