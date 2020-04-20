-1

I'm looking for an additional revenue and I noticed huge amount of videos talking about dropshipping. How real are they ? Are there some good/serious resources (courses or books) ? Is this technique profitable ?

Best

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
pubuntu is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • I'd wager at this point you'd have better luck making money by developing videos/courses teaching others how to do it than doing it yourself. Who knows though. – Hart CO 7 mins ago

Your Answer

pubuntu is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.