I saw the price of oil did something at about 1 PM Eastern time that is really bizarre: it went negative. This means that you get paid to take oil off the field. But, the oil price is negative now, and I think it could go lower. So, I would like to make money. Is there a way to flare oil offsite without safety risks? Could we drive nonstop on the highway just to burn gasoline in order to get paid at the gas station? Just curious on if it is feasible to make good money from this.
Asked
Active today
Viewed 14 times
New contributor
-
I don't think the EPA would like you burning tens of thousands of barrels of oil, and there's a lot that has to happen to go from crude oil to gas in your tank. – D Stanley 2 mins ago
-
The price at the gas station is not going to go negative. Start with the negative price of raw crude and add costs of transportation (still positive, as pipelines need to be maintained and tank trucks need to be driven) and refining (still positive) and taxes (still positive) and you're taking off a few cents at the pump but not even changing the order of magnitude, let alone going below zero. – Ben Voigt 2 mins ago
"you can buy 1000 contracts for 1 million barrels, dump the oil into the ocean, and then smelt the barrels into dumbbells to sell on ebay" discussion on WSB.
New contributor
-
This won't be profitable when you get hit with the bill for cleanup and remediation. – Ben Voigt 4 secs ago