I saw the price of oil did something at about 1 PM Eastern time that is really bizarre: it went negative. This means that you get paid to take oil off the field. But, the oil price is negative now, and I think it could go lower. So, I would like to make money. Is there a way to flare oil offsite without safety risks? Could we drive nonstop on the highway just to burn gasoline in order to get paid at the gas station? Just curious on if it is feasible to make good money from this.