Anyone left holding a long position at the end of trading tomorrow (the expiry date of the May 2020 contract) will be contractually obligated to take delivery of the oil and store it somewhere.

There's no distinction between retail and institutional trades here - anyone who doesn't want to take delivery is going to have to sell their long position. With no storage available, that means that they're paying someone to take this contract off of their hands. Both are taking a bath if they got out today (and very likely tomorrow).