I just saw this news (Twitter) that Western Canadian Select (WCS) oil is now trading at negative. Is WCS a public traded thing that we can buy and sell on Questrade like any other stocks? I looked on Questrade, and it doesn't appear that it is a stock. Any ideas if it is public traded and how to buy it?

  • WTI oil went negative but that's for the contract expiring tomorrow as April 21, 2020 . Ticker USO rolls out of the current contract with two-weeks remaining. Also, they begin as 80% current contract and 20% next dated contract. – S Spring 11 mins ago

