If home equity is used as a down payment on a second home, how much initial equity does the second home have? is it equal to the equity-down-payment as in a cash down payment for a home?

Say you have 15,000$ equity in home #1, and use it to finance a down payment for home #2, does home #2 have $15,000 in initial equity? and if so, can that $15,000 be used to finance a down payment on a 3rd home?

    Will your bank actually allow you to go down to 0 equity in home #1? You're asking them to take 100% of the risk of any losses there. Ditto with home #2 if you want to but home #3 – Robert Longson 55 mins ago
  • @RobertLongson It's 100% of the risk only if the bank thinks the homeowner doesn't care at all about their credit rating and has zero relocation costs, so they will default and walk away once underwater by $1. In reality, many people keep their underwater homes. So it's not 100%. – nanoman 2 mins ago
It looks like you're trying to "parlay" equity to buy multiple homes. It doesn't work like that.

All "equity" is is what the house is worth (what you can sell it for) minus what you owe. The only way to use "equity" on one house to purchase another is to cash it out. That can be done by either selling the first house - meaning you'll get back what you sell the house for less what you owed on it (less any transaction costs). That could also be part of a linked transaction where you make the purchase of the second home contingent on the sale of the first.

You can also cash out equity by refinancing the first home (or taking out a home equity loan). That reduces the equity on the first home by how much you take out in cash. You could then use it to make a down payment on a second home. Depending on hoe much equity you cash out and what your resulting loan-to-value and debt-to-income ratios are, banks may not be too keen on this approach.

Say you have 15,000$ equity in home #1, and use it to finance a down payment for home #2, does home #2 have $15,000 in initial equity?

That would mean that home #1 would then have zero equity (which the bank won't let you do) or that you've sold home #1 to cash out the equity.

if so, can that $15,000 be used to finance a down payment on a 3rd home?

Sure, but the same applies, either home #2 will have no equity or you have to sell it.

So equity can be moved from one home to another in certain circumstances, but it can't be duplicated.

You can't finance a 2nd property using all of the equity from your first. Typically you must have at least 20% equity left after a cash-out refinance (in the US, at least). So that means if your house was worth $100,000 and you had $15,000 in equity you couldn't take any equity out to use as a down payment on another property.

In addition to the minimum equity requirement, lenders also have debt to income ratio requirements which limits the total amount of debt you can take out based on your income, and they don't count rental income in full or at all for the first couple years.

  • 20% equity after cash-out refinance? – Jim 9 mins ago
  • @Jim Right, 20% equity leftover after the refinance. – Hart CO 3 mins ago

