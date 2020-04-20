In 2014 I bought a small single residence fully paid for $96,078.43 that is currently about $153,203. After selling it (assuming that I can find a buyer for that price), after all taxes and expenses I'd walk away with $39,861 in profit. It makes about $450 a month in rent. Expenses are almost nothing. About $20 /mo in insurance and once in a couple of years, some fixing has to be done.

The tenant is a sweet old lady. I can't raise the rent too much if at all. I haven't done it until now.

I Sept 2019, I sold a similar apartment with similar numbers so that left me with about 100k in cash (besides owning my primary residence) that I am holding. I had some of it in VBIAX for a couple of years but I wasn't happy with the results so I sold it as well and am trying to make a short list of stocks that I wish to buy.

My earned income is (unfortunately) not high and I never have to pay taxes as I have a wife and 7 children ages 1.5 - 17.5 all who are living at home. I have never hit the threshold for taxes. On may 1 I will have to file for unemployment (3rd time in 8 years) do to the corona slowdown.

I am 50 years old in case that will affect the answers I get.

The apartments in the area overall went up in value since 2014 but it doesn't look like it will continue as there are a lot undesirables who live in the area (besides my own observation, brokers have told me so as well) so the area only attracts lower income residents, but one never knows if the value will won't increase.

Assuming my numbers are correct, what would be a compelling reason to sell this apartment now and put the money in stocks (or I am open to other ideas) vs. holding on to it?

I'd love to hear what the experts on this wonderful list think. I get very educated from all of your answers.