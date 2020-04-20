I have been planning to invest and researching about the available online trading platforms where I can easily open an account and start investing. I live in Germany. I came across eToro from all the aggressive youtube advertising eToro does.

Can anyone who used eToro let me know how good the platform is ? maybe about the important costs one need to be looking for and the disadvantages ? In their website I found just the withdrawl fee of 5 bucks and any overnight holding costs on stocks that are purchased on leverage ? Are there any specific costs that kicks in later ?

Also if anyone know a better alternative to eToro, please let me know. Thank you in advance.