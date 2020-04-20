I used to live in Australia. I started a small business, set up as a sole trader, still run the company but have lived in New Zealand for 12 months now.

The new Jobkeeper fund allows for sole traders to claim, given:

The only one I'm unsure of is the resident according to section 7.

As far as I can tell from the Federal Register of Legislation on the topic, and the [Home Affairs documentation on the subclass 444 visa):

I'm a New Zealand citizen

I'm not living in Australia (so don't pass the resident test)

I've not been in the country in the last year.

I was the holder of a special category (subclass 444) visa

but am I a resident for tax purposes, if I'm still running a sole trader company in Australia? That bit is ambiguous to me, and as a non-lawyer, I struggle with the volumes of legislation on the classification.

If anyone has a document or evidence that would clarify this for me, I'd appreciate it. I've certainly met the 30% drop threshold in income as a result of the whole Covid-19 pandemic.