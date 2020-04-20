0

We will need around 100000 EUR by the end of 2021. We are willing to invest 20000 EUR. So how would we quintuple our funds within 18 months? We are aware that this is a high-risk undertaking and that we could lose it all. That would be acceptable, it's not a life-or-death situation.

We are based in Germany. We would like this to be handled by a professional, not doing it by ourselves. However, we would like to get some pointers as to which strategy would be suitable for such a risky approach or which insititutions to contact. Is the corona situation an advantage here or not?

    Buy a lottery ticket or play roulette and bet on a colour two or three times for example. That's the sort of risk you need to take and should give you an insight into the most likely outcome i.e. total loss. – Robert Longson 22 mins ago
  • I agree that it comes close to playing a lottery. However, I'm asking for the professional approach. – Sebastian 14 mins ago
  • If there was one, all professionals (and amateurs too) would be taking it. – Robert Longson 11 mins ago

