We will need around 100000 EUR by the end of 2021. We are willing to invest 20000 EUR. So how would we quintuple our funds within 18 months? We are aware that this is a high-risk undertaking and that we could lose it all. That would be acceptable, it's not a life-or-death situation.

We are based in Germany. We would like this to be handled by a professional, not doing it by ourselves. However, we would like to get some pointers as to which strategy would be suitable for such a risky approach or which insititutions to contact. Is the corona situation an advantage here or not?