Confused about setting up GnuCash file using the Transaction Import Assistant to load Bank Statements. Is there a GnuCash quickstart tutorial to cover this? Expecting to load the statements and the transactions would show in the source bank account and the target income/expenditure account. Any guidance appreciated.
Issues:
- Haven't managed to configure the Transaction Import Assistant date format as dd/mm/yy like the Win10 Regional format data settings so currently restricted to d-m-y for csv import.
- Destination accounts are processed as expected but all source transactions end up in the Imbalance account rather than the intended source Asset/liability account.
Test Data:
Cheque Account
Date,Amount,No,Ledger:Account-Category,Description,Memo
01-03-06,"1,000.00",,Equity:Opening Balance,Opening Balance,Starting Balance
05-03-06,-45.21,101,Expenses:Groceries,Grocery Shop,Grocery Store
05-03-06,-75.00,105,Expenses:Groceries,HomeTown Grocery,HomeTown Grocery
06-03-06,100.00,,[Savings],Transfere Money,Transfer
06-03-06,100.00,106,Expenses:Split,ABC Hardware,ABC Hardware
14-03-06,1000.00,,Expenses:Split,Employers R Us,Salary
24-03-06,500.00,,[Savings],Transfer Money,Transfer
25-03-06,-100.00,,[Cash],ATM Withdrawal,ATM
28-03-06,-20.00,,Expenses:Internet,Internet Subscription,Best Internet
28-03-06,-78.00,102,Expenses:Electricity,Light Company,Light Company
28-03-06,-45.00,103,Expenses:Phone,Phone Company,Phone Company
28-03-06,-350.00,104,Expenses:Rent,April Rent,Apartment 4 Rent
31-03-06,-5.00,,Expenses:Service Charge,Service Charge,Service Charge
28-04-06,-350.00,,Expenses:Rent,May Rent,Apartment 4 Rent
05-05-06,-300.00,,[Visa],Partial Payment of Visa Bill,To Account 123833255
Visa Account
Date,Amount,No,Ledger:Account-Category,Description,Memo
01-03-06,500.00,,Equity:Opening Balance,Opening Balance,
03-04-06,74.99,,Expenses:Clothes,Jeans R Us,JRU Holdings 301
05-04-06,-74.99,,Expenses:Clothes,Jeans R Us,JRU Holdings 301
11-04-06,100.00,,Expenses:Clothes,Faux Pas Fashion,Faux Pas Fashion
15-04-06,-100.00,,Expenses:Clothes,Faux Pas Fashion – Refund,Faux Pas Fashion – Refund
10-04-06,25.00,,Expenses:Food,Greasy Spoon Cafe,PJs Cafe
13-04-06,85.00,,Expenses:Groceries,Groceries R Us,R Us Franchies 8973
13-04-06,40.00,,Expenses:Household,Groceries R Us,R Us Franchise 8673
13-04-06,60.00,,Expenses:Household,CheapMart,Eftpos 13-04 12:29
30-04-06,20.00,,Income:Interest,Interest,Interest