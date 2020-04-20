Confused about setting up GnuCash file using the Transaction Import Assistant to load Bank Statements. Is there a GnuCash quickstart tutorial to cover this? Expecting to load the statements and the transactions would show in the source bank account and the target income/expenditure account. Any guidance appreciated.

Issues:

Haven't managed to configure the Transaction Import Assistant date format as dd/mm/yy like the Win10 Regional format data settings so currently restricted to d-m-y for csv import. Destination accounts are processed as expected but all source transactions end up in the Imbalance account rather than the intended source Asset/liability account.

Test Data:

Cheque Account

Date,Amount,No,Ledger:Account-Category,Description,Memo 01-03-06,"1,000.00",,Equity:Opening Balance,Opening Balance,Starting Balance 05-03-06,-45.21,101,Expenses:Groceries,Grocery Shop,Grocery Store 05-03-06,-75.00,105,Expenses:Groceries,HomeTown Grocery,HomeTown Grocery 06-03-06,100.00,,[Savings],Transfere Money,Transfer 06-03-06,100.00,106,Expenses:Split,ABC Hardware,ABC Hardware 14-03-06,1000.00,,Expenses:Split,Employers R Us,Salary 24-03-06,500.00,,[Savings],Transfer Money,Transfer 25-03-06,-100.00,,[Cash],ATM Withdrawal,ATM 28-03-06,-20.00,,Expenses:Internet,Internet Subscription,Best Internet 28-03-06,-78.00,102,Expenses:Electricity,Light Company,Light Company 28-03-06,-45.00,103,Expenses:Phone,Phone Company,Phone Company 28-03-06,-350.00,104,Expenses:Rent,April Rent,Apartment 4 Rent 31-03-06,-5.00,,Expenses:Service Charge,Service Charge,Service Charge 28-04-06,-350.00,,Expenses:Rent,May Rent,Apartment 4 Rent 05-05-06,-300.00,,[Visa],Partial Payment of Visa Bill,To Account 123833255

Visa Account