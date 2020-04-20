Is there a GnuCash quickstart tutorial for loading Bank Statements with the Transaction Import Assistant? Expecting to load the statements and the transactions would show in the source bank account and the target income/expenditure account. The process is confusing.
Issues:
- Haven't managed to configure the Transaction Import Assistant date format as dd/mm/yy like the Win10 Regional format data settings so I don't have to use d-m-y for csv import.
- Destination accounts are processed as expected but all source transactions end up in the Imbalance account rather than the intended source Asset/liability account.
Test Data:
Cheque Account
Date,Amount,No,Ledger:Account-Category,Description,Memo
01-03-06,"1,000.00",,Equity:Opening Balance,Opening Balance,Starting Balance
05-03-06,-45.21,101,Expenses:Groceries,Grocery Shop,Grocery Store
05-03-06,-75.00,105,Expenses:Groceries,HomeTown Grocery,HomeTown Grocery
06-03-06,100.00,,[Savings],Transfere Money,Transfer
06-03-06,100.00,106,Expenses:Split,ABC Hardware,ABC Hardware
14-03-06,1000.00,,Expenses:Split,Employers R Us,Salary
24-03-06,500.00,,[Savings],Transfer Money,Transfer
25-03-06,-100.00,,[Cash],ATM Withdrawal,ATM
28-03-06,-20.00,,Expenses:Internet,Internet Subscription,Best Internet
28-03-06,-78.00,102,Expenses:Electricity,Light Company,Light Company
28-03-06,-45.00,103,Expenses:Phone,Phone Company,Phone Company
28-03-06,-350.00,104,Expenses:Rent,April Rent,Apartment 4 Rent
31-03-06,-5.00,,Expenses:Service Charge,Service Charge,Service Charge
28-04-06,-350.00,,Expenses:Rent,May Rent,Apartment 4 Rent
05-05-06,-300.00,,[Visa],Partial Payment of Visa Bill,To Account 123833255
Visa Account
Date,Amount,No,Ledger:Account-Category,Description,Memo
01-03-06,500.00,,Equity:Opening Balance,Opening Balance,
03-04-06,74.99,,Expenses:Clothes,Jeans R Us,JRU Holdings 301
05-04-06,-74.99,,Expenses:Clothes,Jeans R Us,JRU Holdings 301
11-04-06,100.00,,Expenses:Clothes,Faux Pas Fashion,Faux Pas Fashion
15-04-06,-100.00,,Expenses:Clothes,Faux Pas Fashion – Refund,Faux Pas Fashion – Refund
10-04-06,25.00,,Expenses:Food,Greasy Spoon Cafe,PJs Cafe
13-04-06,85.00,,Expenses:Groceries,Groceries R Us,R Us Franchies 8973
13-04-06,40.00,,Expenses:Household,Groceries R Us,R Us Franchise 8673
13-04-06,60.00,,Expenses:Household,CheapMart,Eftpos 13-04 12:29
30-04-06,20.00,,Income:Interest,Interest,Interest