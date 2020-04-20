Is there a GnuCash quickstart tutorial for loading Bank Statements with the Transaction Import Assistant? Expecting to load the statements and the transactions would show in the source bank account and the target income/expenditure account. The process is confusing.

Issues:

Haven't managed to configure the Transaction Import Assistant date format as dd/mm/yy like the Win10 Regional format data settings so I don't have to use d-m-y for csv import. Destination accounts are processed as expected but all source transactions end up in the Imbalance account rather than the intended source Asset/liability account.

Test Data:

Cheque Account

Date,Amount,No,Ledger:Account-Category,Description,Memo 01-03-06,"1,000.00",,Equity:Opening Balance,Opening Balance,Starting Balance 05-03-06,-45.21,101,Expenses:Groceries,Grocery Shop,Grocery Store 05-03-06,-75.00,105,Expenses:Groceries,HomeTown Grocery,HomeTown Grocery 06-03-06,100.00,,[Savings],Transfere Money,Transfer 06-03-06,100.00,106,Expenses:Split,ABC Hardware,ABC Hardware 14-03-06,1000.00,,Expenses:Split,Employers R Us,Salary 24-03-06,500.00,,[Savings],Transfer Money,Transfer 25-03-06,-100.00,,[Cash],ATM Withdrawal,ATM 28-03-06,-20.00,,Expenses:Internet,Internet Subscription,Best Internet 28-03-06,-78.00,102,Expenses:Electricity,Light Company,Light Company 28-03-06,-45.00,103,Expenses:Phone,Phone Company,Phone Company 28-03-06,-350.00,104,Expenses:Rent,April Rent,Apartment 4 Rent 31-03-06,-5.00,,Expenses:Service Charge,Service Charge,Service Charge 28-04-06,-350.00,,Expenses:Rent,May Rent,Apartment 4 Rent 05-05-06,-300.00,,[Visa],Partial Payment of Visa Bill,To Account 123833255

Visa Account