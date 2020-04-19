0

the buyer is deceased and the title is in his name. I am co-buyer on paperwork with finance co. Can anyone make claim on car if he willed it to me?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
dee is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

dee is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.