0

I have several paper Francs and Marks from the 1930's and 40's. Do they have any value as collectibles or legal tender?

||||||
New contributor
Gerry Bryan is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Gerry Bryan is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.