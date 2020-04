My previous employer has not submitted pension contribution for the initial months of my service. Now I can't transfer/withdraw my EPFO balance from my old PF account to my new PF account under the same UAN.

My current employer can't do anything and my previous employer keeps stalling the request. I tried reaching the PF office directly, but no one wants to even talk there. Can someone please suggest how can this error be resolved?

Any help/suggestions would be extremely helpful.