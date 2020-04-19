What is the difference between FCFF (free cashflow to firm) and UFCF (unlevered free cashflow)?

When looking into this more, I see they are defined differently... https://www.investopedia.com/terms/u/unlevered-free-cash-flow-ufcf.asp https://www.investopedia.com/terms/f/freecashflowfirm.asp

yet the ways they are described, they sound the like the same things said differently.

Which would be used for DCF analysis (or what differences would be made when using one vs the other)? Eg like when using FCFF rather than FCFE....