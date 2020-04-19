0

What is the difference between FCFF (free cashflow to firm) and UFCF (unlevered free cashflow)?

When looking into this more, I see they are defined differently... enter image description here https://www.investopedia.com/terms/u/unlevered-free-cash-flow-ufcf.asp enter image description here https://www.investopedia.com/terms/f/freecashflowfirm.asp

yet the ways they are described, they sound the like the same things said differently.

Which would be used for DCF analysis (or what differences would be made when using one vs the other)? Eg like when using FCFF rather than FCFE....

Typically when someone is referring to free cash flow, they are referring to unlevered free cash flow which is the cash flow available to all investors, both debt and equity. When performing a discounted cash flow with unlevered free cash flow - you will calculate the enterprise value.

|improve this question|||||

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.